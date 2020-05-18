Services
Donna Katherine Murphy

Donna Katherine Murphy Obituary
Donna Katherine Murphy

West Des Moines - Donna Katherine Murphy (Cubbage) of West Des Moines passed away due to complications of COPD. Donna, born on July 11, 1947 to Leo and Helen Murphy, grew up in Des Moines and graduated high school from The St. Joseph Academy in 1965. She is survived by son Abraham, and siblings Mary, Johnny, Pauly, Dickie, and Bobby along with their extended tribes.

Donna was a gentle, loving, thoughtful, and generous person who held no grudges, but most definitely had cause—being the youngest of six children. It was an accepted custom (back in the day) to pass chores from older to younger children and Donna was the last on the receiving end. She did more than her share.

Our mother raising six children did her best to instill us with values and character. Donna grew to embody the character values of kindness and thoughtfulness from our mother and added a non judgmental loving heart to the mix. She was one of a kind with a perspective that helped the rest of us be more generous.

We all need a Donna to help bring out our greater selves. Rest in peace Donna Kay Murphy.

A Service will be conducted privately by the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 20, 2020
