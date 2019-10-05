Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
Ankeny, IA
1935 - 2019
Ankeny - Donna L. Campbell, 84, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away Wednesday. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, and services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny. Private family burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rockwell, Iowa.

Donna was born in Rockwell, Iowa, and had resided in Ankeny for the past 44 years. She was a Registered Nurse who worked at the Calvin Community retirement facility in Beaverdale for more than 17 years. The years following, until retirement, she worked in food services for the Ankeny School District. Donna was a member of Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially special family gatherings at her lake home. She loved going on walks with her best friend, Fannie (her yorkie dog).

Donna is survived by four sons and their spouses, Steve (Jeanene), Jim (Jennifer), Tom (Suzanne), and Bob (Jacquelyn); three daughters and their spouses, Julie (Rico), Janet (Dave), and Katie (Audie, deceased); grandchildren, step grandchildren, and their spouses, Jessica (Patrick), Lisa (Matt), Jake, Jack, Michael (Christian), Alex, Nic (Bree), Maggie, Tina (Ben), Liz, Ben (Steph), Joe, Samantha (Jake), Justin (Jessica), Jesse, and Nash; seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Campbell, her brother, Daryl Bahnsen, and her parents, Roy and Florence Bahnsen.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AnkenyFuneralHome.com for the Campbell family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 5, 2019
