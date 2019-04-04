|
Donna Lathrum
Minburn and formerly of Johnston - Donna Lathrum, age 79 of Minburn and formerly of Johnston, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her daughters' home in Johnston, IA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery located at 4400 Merle Hay Rd. in Des Moines, IA. Memorials will be given to Unity Point Hospice, 11333 Aurora Ave., Urbandale, IA 50322 and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Donna Jean Lathrum was born on October 1, 1939 at Des Moines, IA to Bernal Gibbs and Elsie (Dalasta) Lathrum. She attended the Johnston High School, graduating with the class of 1958 and later attended DMACC. She worked at Bankers Life in Des Moines, IA, the Minburn Community Schools as a bus driver, Sambucas in Galena, OH and lastly at Stine Seed, Adel, IA.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed her family and being a Grammy. Donna was an avid quilter and cook.
In death she rejoins her parents, Bernal and Elsie, sister, Mary Lathrum and a granddaughter, Ellen Krista Carpenter.
Left to cherish Donna s' memory are her children, Wendy (Coni) Williams, Houston, TX, Lori (Al) Meyer, Johnston, IA, Steve Williams, Winterset, IA and Andrea (Dan) Carpenter, Westerville, OH, grandchildren, Crystal (Mike) Arkovich, Aaron (Diana) Kintz, Christopher (Nicole) Jespersen, Sadie Williams, Jace Steenhoek, Jhett Williams, Stella Carpenter and John (Tanya) McGoey, great grandchildren, Cooper and Austin Arkovich, Tate, Henry and Mia Jespersen, Emily Kintz and Bryan, Patrick and Owen McGoey, siblings, Nancy (Dave) Hanna, Barbara (John) Friederich and Alan (Shirley) Lathrum.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019