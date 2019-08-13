Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Meredith Drive Reformed Church
5128 Meredith Drive
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Meredith Drive Reformed Church
5128 Meredith Drive
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Culp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. (Mills) Culp


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. (Mills) Culp Obituary
Donna M. (Mills) Culp

Des Moines - Donna M. (Mills) Culp was born February 19, 1943, to David and Doris (Coppock) Mills, Sr. She passed away on August 9, 2019.

Donna married Dwayne Culp on January 30, 1970, in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Donna was an avid Elvis fan and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Her family was the main focus of her life. She was a homemaker and retired from Sear Corp. as a supervisor. Donna was a member of Meredith Drive Church for 40 years.

Donna is survived by her son, Shawn Culp; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the Culp side of the family; 2 sisters-in-law, as well as 3 nieces and 4 nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Culp, her parents, one brother, two sisters, and her daughter, Lisa Jones.

The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Meredith Drive Reformed Church, 5128 Meredith Drive in Des Moines with a funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Donna.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.