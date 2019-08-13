|
|
Donna M. (Mills) Culp
Des Moines - Donna M. (Mills) Culp was born February 19, 1943, to David and Doris (Coppock) Mills, Sr. She passed away on August 9, 2019.
Donna married Dwayne Culp on January 30, 1970, in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Donna was an avid Elvis fan and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Her family was the main focus of her life. She was a homemaker and retired from Sear Corp. as a supervisor. Donna was a member of Meredith Drive Church for 40 years.
Donna is survived by her son, Shawn Culp; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the Culp side of the family; 2 sisters-in-law, as well as 3 nieces and 4 nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Culp, her parents, one brother, two sisters, and her daughter, Lisa Jones.
The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Meredith Drive Reformed Church, 5128 Meredith Drive in Des Moines with a funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Donna.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019