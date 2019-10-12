|
|
Donna Powell
Indianola - Celebration of Life Services for Donna C. Powell, 89, who passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at home will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, IA. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marion; daughters, Debra Young (Bill Fultz), Anita (Randy) Schoppe; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Toby Young; siblings, Lorraine Leo, Dorothy Strayer and George Norton.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 16 at Overton Funeral home where family will be present to greet friends. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Indianola First Baptist Church in her name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019