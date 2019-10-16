Resources
Sunrise, FL - Donna R. Morano-Frowick, 65 of Sunrise, Florida, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Donna was born and raised on the south side of Des Moines. Donna attended St. Anthony's Catholic Grade School and Lincoln High School. After graduating, Donna went on to work for Meredith Publishing where she met her husband, William (Bill) Frowick. They were married in Des Moines but moved to Florida shortly after.

Donna is survived by her sisters Mary Cataldo and Anna (Bill) Calisesi, brothers Frank (Sue) Morano, Alphonso (Kim) Morano, and Jim (Sherri) Morano as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) and her parents Alphonso & Minnie (Serra) Morano.

Per Donna's wishes, no services are planned. Donna will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
