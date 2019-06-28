|
|
Donna R. Norris
Burlington - Donna R. Norris, age 72 of Burlington, Iowa died on Monday, June 24, 2019 at her home.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Westfield Cemetery south of Grinnell.
Memorials may be designated to Westfield Cemetery Association, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Survivors include daughters, Christina Gonzalez (Raul) of Queretaro Mexico and Sonya Metz (Michael) of Newton, her five grandchildren Amy, Ashley, Amanda, Jessica and David; ten great grandchildren, and her sister, Gwen Ward (Bill) of Nevada, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Shirley (in infancy), Vivian Krough, brother Gene Krumm and son-in-law, Michael Metz.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 28, 2019