|
|
Donna Westlake
Des Moines - Donna Westlake, 83, a long time resident of Des Moines died on April 24, at the home of her daughter in Tucson, AZ. She was born to Alice and Charles Monroe on Jul 18, 1935 in Albia.
A celebration of her life will be held in Des Moines. at AmVets Post 2, 2818 5th Ave on Saturday July 20 from 1-3 p.m.
Donna worked at Maurices Distribution Center for 23 years, retiring in 1999. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed reading, flower gardening, travel, and antique shopping with her sisters.
She is survived by her 3 daughters; Cheryl Putzier of Evans, GA, Theresa Roy of Marana, AZ, and Lori Westlake of Tucson, AZ; 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great- great grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters: Bette Beavers, Mary Willson, Sheila Jennings, and Chris Pulse, all of Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and her son Mark and grandchild Brady Putzier.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the .
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019