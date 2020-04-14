|
|
Donnell E. McCart
Waukee - Donnell E. McCart, 92, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Cremation rites have been accorded and private family services will be held at a later date.
Donnell was born August 23, 1927, in Portland, OR, to Harold and Irene (Phillips) Howard. She married Warren McCart on May 29, 1947, in OR. They transferred around with Warren's job and landed in Des Moines in 1974. Donnell was a receptionist for The Wittern Group for 18 years, retiring in 2016. She loved knitting and her family.
Donnell is survived by her children, Lyn Schafer, Tim (Vicki) McCart, Sherry Denman, and Deb (Eric) Denman; twelve grandchildren, Andrea (Al) Rutz, Erin (Matt) Boston, Michael Schafer, Jeanice (Christopher) Stratton, Samantha (Billy) Foor, D.J. (Teresa) Cline, Mike Cline, Holly Frederick, Stacey (Gary) Fuller, Mallory Larsen, Jason (Angie) Stevens, and Tasha Lane; her sister, Haroldine John of CA; 25 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren and son, Michael McCart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020