Donnelle Marie Kepley
Donnelle Marie Kepley left this world on December 2nd 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Donnelle was welcomed into this world on Nov 20th, 1958 by her parents Stan and Ruth Kepley. She was born and raised in Altoona and graduated from SE Polk HS in 1977 where she excelled in diving; holding 2 school records. One record was held for ten years and the other diving record she held for 11 years. In 1975 she went to the Iowa State diving Championship where she finished in 10th place.
She is survived by her son James and his wife Alyce, her son William, her brother Stan Jr. and his wife Dana, grandchildren Dannielle, Nicholas, Daulton, and Dayeton, countless cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents Stan and Ruth Kepley, her son Jon, and her granddaughter Kayla.
Known throughout the region as one of the best bartenders in Polk county, she had counteless, friends and patrons who thought the world of her. She had a heart made of gold and would do anything for anyone. She was loved and trusted by all and will be very missed. We love you Donnelle.
In lieu of a traditional service a Celebration of Life will be held on Dec 14th, 2019 at 3pm at The Olde Town Tap 121 2nd St. SE in Altoona. Please bring any fun photos of her you wish to share and especially your memories of her. In place of flowers please make a donation to the on behalf of Donnelle Kepley. May she rest in peace - God bless her.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019