Doreen B. Lang Ask
1962 - 2020
Doreen B. Lang Ask

Doreen B. Lang Ask was born May, 22nd 1962 in Des Moines, Iowa, and has passed away at Methodist Medical Center on September, 2nd 2020.

Doreen is survived by her husband John Ask of Kent, WA and her two daughters, Stephanie Ask (Cassie) of Des Moines, IA and Laura Ask (Jeff) of Pleasantville, IA. Also left to grieve is her three grand daughters Sydney, Elliot, and Massie, who were the light of her life.

Doreen would tell you having a grandchild was the best thing ever!

Others mourning the loss is her father Joe Lang of Carlisle, IA, brother Joe Lang II (Sheryl) of Coralville, IA, sister Gwen McClinton (Mack) of Graham, WA. And many other aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, as well as many friends.

Doreen loved many things, from creating beautiful jewelry to flower gardens, or spending time with family, friends or furry creatures. Anyone that knew her would tell you cats were held in the greatest spot of her heart. This passion for furry little creatures started at an early age and continued through her final days.

Doreen will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Donations honoring Doreen may be made in her name to:

Furry Friends Refuge

1211 Grand Ave.

West Des Moines, IA 50265




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
