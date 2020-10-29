Doreen Louise Ellis
Des Moines - Doreen Louise Ellis, 87, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020, at Genesis Senior Living Center in Des Moines. She was born on January 30, 1933, on the family farm in Franklin County, Nebraska.
Doreen graduated from Upland High School and completed her education at Grand Island Business School. Doreen and Gene were united in marriage in 1953. They settled in Des Moines where they made their home and raised their children in Highland Park.
Doreen worked for Norwest Financial for 25 years. She was an active member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family.
Doreen is survived by her daughter, Lorelli (Donald) Matz; son, Matthew (Kristin) Ellis; grandchildren, Matthew Ellis Eldon (Alicia) Matz, Marcus Matthew (Samantha) Ellis, and Abbigail Ann Louise Ellis; as well as a host of other loving family and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Clara Nitzel, and her husband of 44 years, Gene Ellis.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be held Friday evening at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, at Upland Cemetery in Upland, NE. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing is encouraged.
