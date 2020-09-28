1/1
Doris A. Mullin
Doris A. Mullin

Doris A. Mullin, 81, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Silvercrest at Woodlands Creek in Clive, Iowa.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at church. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Dennis (Michelle) Mullin of Clive, Iowa, Mike (Christine Pearson) Mullin of Coppell, Texas, Cathy (Paul) Martin of Omaha, Nebraska, Maureen McAuliffe of Urbandale, Iowa, and Barbara (Joel) Nelson of Urbandale, Iowa; grandchildren, Matthew, Erin, Claire, Thomas, Connor, Sean, Anna, and Sara; brother, John Tee of Davenport.

Online condolences may be made to Doris' family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
