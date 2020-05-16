|
Doris Andrews
Clarion - Doris Andrews, 95, of Clarion passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.
Public graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion. Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Doris Maxine, daughter of Ernest and Hazel (Harris) Bever, was born on December 1, 1924 in rural Dallas County. She attended Washington Township School in Dallas County.
On January 24, 1945, Doris was united in marriage to Arthur Max Andrews in Indianola. While Max was serving in Pearl Harbor, Doris was attending college at Simpson. The couple spent a few years in Indianola, one year in Neola and two years in Milford before moving to Clarion in the fall of 1952.
Doris taught piano lessons at her home for more than 40 years. A long-time member of the Clarion Church of Christ, she was the church organist for 60 years. She was active in the church women's groups, and was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and the Knit-Wits.
Doris is survived by her five children: Victor (Kaci) Andrews of Clarion; Beverly Easler of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Bill (Ruth) Andrews of Garland, Texas; Bob (Hannah) Andrews of Anchorage, Alaska; and Joyce (Brad) Moeckly of Elkhart, Iowa. Also surviving Doris are five granddaughters: Maria, Mandy, Joanna, Jackie, and Jennifer; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Jack and Jane Schultze of Waukee, Iowa; Gene and LaDonna Andrews of Anita, Iowa; and sisters-in-law Ernestine Bever of Perry, Iowa and Shirley Bever of Florida.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Max in 2003, and her two brothers, Dean and Darrell Bever.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020