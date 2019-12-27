|
|
Doris E. Gannon
Des Moines - Doris Elaine (Coon) Gannon passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by family, on December 20, 2019. While those who knew her were sworn to secrecy regarding her age, we can all confidently say that she lived a long and full life.
Elaine was born in Mercer County, Missouri to Perry and Audi Coon. Number nine of ten children growing up during the Great Depression, she was given the task of sewing clothes for her parents and siblings. It is these superior sewing skills, honed from a young age, for which she is perhaps best known. From sewing her children's and grandchildren's clothes, prom dresses, costumes, and doll dresses to tailoring and mending items for friends, neighbors, and even strangers, Elaine spread love stitch by stitch.
She married Thomas Heral Gannon on February 2, 1938. Elaine and Heral raised four children—two daughters, Carolyn and Marilyn, and two sons, Dwayne and Ronald. Early in the marriage, they moved their family to Dallas Center, Iowa. Elaine worked as a homemaker for most of her life and later retired from Allied Insurance. She spent her retirement years in Johnston, where she enjoyed attending St. Paul Presbyterian Church. She loved sharing visits with her grandchildren, playing cards, making music on the piano, eating popcorn, and of course, sewing. Elaine was a kind, fashionable, and strong woman. The world is a better place for having her in it.
Elaine is survived by three children, Carolyn Magnani; Dwayne (Shirley) Gannon; and Marilyn (Pat) McCormick; along with a daughter-in-law, Sandy Gannon, and brother, Gene (Twyla) Coon. She was immensely proud of her 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Elaine is also survived by many nieces/nephews and friends, including her dear friend, Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband and son, Ronald, along with a son-in-law, Ray Magnani; two grandchildren, Shawn and Shannon Magnani; and eight siblings.
Memorial contributions may be sent to MercyOne Johnston Hospice House via the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation or St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Johnston. Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30th, at the Merle Hay Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with refreshments.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019