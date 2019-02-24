Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Frazier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Frazier Obituary
Doris Frazier

Indianola - Doris Marie Frazier, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A private family inurnment of cremains will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Doris and her husband Robert met at Peoples Bank in Indianola. Doris was a homemaker for the majority of her life.

Survivors include her children, Rob (Debbie) Frazier, Sandy (Rich) Lohman, Pam (Reny) Batayola; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, siblings, Everett (Ruth) Beals and Laura Ripperger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and brother, Glen Beals.

Memorials may be given to the . On-line condolences may be made to www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now