|
|
Doris Frazier
Indianola - Doris Marie Frazier, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A private family inurnment of cremains will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Doris and her husband Robert met at Peoples Bank in Indianola. Doris was a homemaker for the majority of her life.
Survivors include her children, Rob (Debbie) Frazier, Sandy (Rich) Lohman, Pam (Reny) Batayola; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, siblings, Everett (Ruth) Beals and Laura Ripperger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and brother, Glen Beals.
Memorials may be given to the . On-line condolences may be made to www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019