Doris Gibson
Kellerton, Iowa - Doris Mae (Duffield) Gibson, 105, passed away May 20, 2020 at the Village Care Center in Indianola. She is survived by her daughter Joyce Kaster of Indianola; grandsons Bryan and wife Amy Kaster of Harlan and Brent Kaster of Indianola; great-grandchildren Addie (Daylon) Klindt of Shelby, Kaleb, Greichaly, and Ania Kaster of Harlan; brother Tom Duffield and wife Joyce of Lucas; nieces, nephews and friends.
An open visitation, without the family present to greet friends, will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr on Sunday, May 24 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A public service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, May 25 at the funeral home. Masks are to be worn and masks will be available at the door for all attendees. Social distancing will be practiced. Burial will follow in Maple Row Cemetery at Kellerton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kellerton United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020