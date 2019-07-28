|
Doris Hestbech
Des Moines - Doris Hestbech, 88, ran into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 18, 2019. Doris graduated from Birmingham High School in 1949. She met her loving husband at Parsons College in Fairfield, IA. The two of them were joined in marriage on June 2, 1951. Doris devoted her life to raising her family. She worked for Des Moines Public Schools as a teacher associate for many years. She was a member of Windsor Presbyterian Church and First Federated Church.
Doris leaves behind her children, Susan Rushing, Margo (Tim) Burns, Debbie (Jess) Hart, and Phillip (Linda) Hestbech, 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Doris is survived by her sisters Alice, Janet, Margaret, and Connie, and one brother, Billy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents John and Ava Topping, and a brother, Robert Topping. There will be a private interment for family at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa on Sat., Aug 3, 2019.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019