Doris Hill
Winterset - Doris Hill, 90, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Azria Health Winterset.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. Family will greet friends 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 28 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels and The Multi-Purpose Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.caldwellparrishcom.
Doris is survived by her children, Beanne Hill of Des Moines, Marcia (Myron) Green of Ankeny, Charles (Robin) Hill of Winterset, and Cathy Hill of Winterset; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019