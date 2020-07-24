Doris Housley
Des Moines - Doris Jean (Morgan) Housley, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home in Des Moines.
Doris was born July 20, 1939 in New Virginia, Iowa to Herschell and Loretta May (Beasley) Morgan. She has been a resident of Des Moines for the past 63 years, previously living in Boone, Iowa for 18 years. She married Jack Ray Housley and worked primarily as a banker during her working years. She enjoyed walking every day and never one to stay idle, during retirement she delivered papers on her walking route for the Des Moines Register, and also worked for Kmart on Hubbell, both for over twenty years.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Housley and Rick (DaLonna) Housley; daughter, Rhonda (Marvin) Miller; grandchildren, Joe (Mary) Housley, John (Angela) Housley, Jack (Dani) Housley, Jodi (Matt) Sowden, and Jessica (Jeff) Grange; and 15 great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents, and nine siblings.
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.