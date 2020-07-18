1/1
Doris J. McGinnis
Doris J. McGinnis

Pleasant Hill -

Doris Jean McGinnis passed on to her eternal home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Pleasant Hill, Iowa at the age of 89.

Doris is survived by her husband, Bill and their children, Pattie Baker, of Des Moines, Larry McGinnis of Waukee, Jane Kunze of Bondurant, as well as 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be Tuesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Farrar cemetery at noon with a luncheon following at the Mitchellville Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the family.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
JUL
21
Interment
12:00 PM
Farrar cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
