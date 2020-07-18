Doris J. McGinnisPleasant Hill -Doris Jean McGinnis passed on to her eternal home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Pleasant Hill, Iowa at the age of 89.Doris is survived by her husband, Bill and their children, Pattie Baker, of Des Moines, Larry McGinnis of Waukee, Jane Kunze of Bondurant, as well as 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.Her funeral service will be Tuesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Farrar cemetery at noon with a luncheon following at the Mitchellville Community Center.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the family.