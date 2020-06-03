Doris Jean Troxel
Doris Jean Troxel

Clive - Doris Jean Carman Troxel passed away May 31st of natural causes. She was born in Pioneer, IA on April 18, 1928, the oldest of 7 children.

She moved to Des Moines to attend the AIB school and while in Des Moines she met her husband of 66 years, Stanley Troxel. They had 3 children, Peggy (Scott) Johnson, Nancy (John) Baltutat and Jack (Deb) Troxel. She had 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She loved playing cards especially bridge and she joined several bridge groups. She also enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens. You could also find her working on a crossword puzzle in her spare time. God and her church was very important to her and seldom did she miss a Sunday service or volunteering when called upon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In our hearts her memory lingers, sweet, tender, fond & true. We know the angels are keeping her safe in the heavens above.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
