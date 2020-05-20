|
Doris L. Craig
Des Moines -
Doris Craig, 91, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Private graveside services were held at Franklin Township Cemetery in Santiago, Iowa.
Doris was the daughter of Roy and Esther (Scholine) Goddard. She married Lester Craig in 1946. She retired in 1991 from Principal Financial Group. Besides her family and close friends, she enjoyed quilting, gardening, traveling, and casino trips.
She is survived by her children: Dennis (Barb) of St Charles, Patricia (Craig) Wyckoff of Des Moines, Jerry of Des Moines, Kenneth (Patti) of Menlo, Shirley Craig of Kent, WA, and Nancy Craig of Des Moines, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, granddaughter Amy, grandson Aaron,great-great-granddaughter Clarity, daughter-in-law Sandy, her parents, 6 brothers and 1 sister.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Mercy Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020