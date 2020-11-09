Doris L. Custer
Des Moines - Doris L. Custer, 96, passed away November 7, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice.
Doris was born April 1, 1924 in Des Moines to Ernest and Della (Kellogg) Campbell. She was a customer service manager for over 30 years with Mid-American Energy, formerly Iowa Power and Light. Doris loved flowers, gardening and had a strong faith in the Lord.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Wyetta (Harold) Hammer and Della (Don) McConkey; grandchildren, Eric (Seeta), Christy (Ed), Dorie and Amy (Danny); five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings; son, Ernie; and her beloved husband of 76 years, Wyatt.
The family will greet friends Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Doris will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family respectfully asks guests to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Hospice in loving memory of Doris.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
