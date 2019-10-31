|
Doris L. Forrest
Des Moines - Doris L. Forrest, 96, passed away October 30, 2019 at Senior Suites in Urbandale. Visitation will be held at 10-11am, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will follow beginning at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Doris was born in Des Moines on December 27, 1922 to parents, Wayne and Ona (Wilson) Miller. She graduated from North High School and on September 17, 1944 she was united in marriage to Elmore "Shorty" Forrest, Jr. She worked in the cafeteria for the Des Moines School System for many years, until her retirement.
Doris loved spending time with her family, caring for her grandchildren and enjoyed collecting and watching hummingbirds.
Doris is survived by her children, Craig (Marge) Forrest and Cheryl (Bill) Patterson; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmore; her sisters, Louise Miller and Barbara Gatchel.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019