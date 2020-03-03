|
Doris Mae Cassady
Doris Mae Cassady, formerly of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away on March 2, 2020, at the age of 98. Doris was born on April 3, 1921, in Monroe, Michigan and was living in Versailles, Missouri, at the time of her death.
Doris was married to Sam Cassady on November 13, 1945, and over their 51 years of marriage, they enjoyed homes in Des Moines, Ankeny and Altoona, Iowa, as well as Tyler, Texas.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, her mother, Ruby Hanrahan, and brothers Royal Hanrahan and Robert Hanrahan. She is survived by two daughters: Susan Elliott (David) of Laurie, Missouri, and Terry Cassady (John Smith) of Bel Aire, Kansas.
Internment is at Merle Hay Mausoleum, Des Moines, Iowa. No service will be held.
Contributions in Doris' name may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, Iowa 50313.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020