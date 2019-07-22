Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut Street
Ankeny, IA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut Street
Ankeny, IA
Resources
Doris Mae Dixon


1927 - 2019
Doris Mae Dixon Obituary
Doris Mae Dixon

Ankeny - Doris Mae Dixon, 91, of Ankeny, passed away July 19, 2019 at the Bridges of Ankeny.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church in Ankeny. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral.

Doris was born December 11, 1927 in Waterbury, NE. She worked mostly as a bookkeeper for many years in various cities in Iowa ending up in Ankeny in 1963. At 83, she retired from DMACC after 20 years there.

Doris is survived by her sons Craig and James (Kay) Dixon; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Sabrina, and Justin Dixon; and her sister, Judy Hopkins of California.

Published in Des Moines Register on July 22, 2019
Published in Des Moines Register on July 22, 2019
