Doris Marie Crnkovich
Granger - Doris Marie Crnkovich, 89, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Madrid.
Doris was born December 14, 1929, in Jefferson, IA, to John and Dora (Baughman) Butenhoff. She married Carl Crnkovich on October 11, 1952, at All Saints Catholic Church in Des Moines. In 1954 they moved to the Granger Homesteads in Granger, where Carl still resides.
Doris worked at John Deere as a secretary/stenographer and later as a Legal Secretary for Bob Beneventi for 10 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Granger American Legion Auxiliary. Doris enjoyed crafts and raising flowers.
Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl, her son, Brian (Kim) Crnkovich of Woodward, and three grandchildren, Taylor of Madrid, Sydney of Carroll, and Cory of Madrid; and her sister, Shirley Burns of Des Moines.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Assumption Catholic Church or Granger American Legion. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019