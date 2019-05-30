|
|
Doris (DJ) Masterson
Altoona - Doris (DJ) Masterson, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2019.
On September 5, 1935, DJ was born in Columbus, Kansas. DJ and her two sisters were primarily raised by their mother Doris Sandberg. Though times weren't always easy, DJ and her sisters were always grateful of their mother. DJ attended Columbus High School and shortly after graduation, married the love of her life Merle Masterson. DJ and Merle would spend the rest of their lives together in Iowa where they were married for 40 years.
DJ had a love for her garden where she grew many different kinds of flowers and plants. Many times you would find her on her tablet playing a game of Solitaire. She also loved to make conversation with her neighbors. Above all else, DJ enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She never missed a softball or baseball game, concert or event of her children's or grandchildren's.
DJ is survived by her Son, Ed (Karin) Masterson, and Daughter, Jodi Masterson; grandchildren, Sierra (Zach) Rosol, Shianne (Steve) Chase, Autumn (Nermin) Imsirovic, and Megan Masterson; great grandchildren, Kale Lincoln and Layton Rosol; her sisters, Joann (Harold) Hatch, and Bev (Don) Rahmeier; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
DJ was preceded in death by her loving husband, Merle, and her mother, Doris.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona, Iowa 50009.
Memorial Contributions may be directed towards the March of Dimes Foundation or St. Jude's Hospital in memory of DJ.
Online condolences may be express at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 30, 2019