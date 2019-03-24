|
|
Doris Milligan Van Winkle
Des Moines - Doris Milligan Van Winkle, age 98, lived in the Des Moines area for 30 years and died March 18, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Norwalk. She was born August 1, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois and raised six children in Park Ridge, IL. She is survived by daughters Barbara (William) Moore of Sanibel, FL, Linda (George) Dorsey of West Des Moines, IA, Kimberly Kent of Lake Zurich, IL and son Harry (Kristina) Griffith of Phoenix, AZ, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her husbands Joseph Van Winkle and William K. Milligan, her daughter Bonnie Metz Hawthorne, son James Griffith and granddaughter Lorene West. A family service will be held in Chicago at a later date. Memorials may be given to West Des Moines Christian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019