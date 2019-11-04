|
|
Doris Reida
Malcom - Doris L. Reida, age 89 of Malcom, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, November 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, from 3:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday November 8, 2019. Inurnment will take place in the Spring of 2020. Memorials may be contributed to Camp Courageous or the . Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.
She is survived by her son Dennis (Linda) Reida of Chariton, twin daughters, Susan (Doug) Michalek of Victor, and Sharon (Jim) Wang of Malcom; six grandchildren, Jill Michalek of Iowa City, Jeremiah Michalek of Victor, Mike Wang (Lisa Vranek) of Brooklyn, Jamie Wang (Randy Masterson) of Montezuma, Abby (David) Aeschliman of Hudson, WI and Molly (Kevin) Silas-Reida of Westminster, MD; six great-grandchildren, Kyra and Hailey Wang, Sebastian and Madeline Aeschliman and Alex and Edward Silas-Reida. Also surviving are a brother Jim (Jody) Booth of NE; and three sisters Dori McLaughlin of Oregon, Adelene Luther of Washington, and Maxine Cuthbertson of Washington.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wesley "Wes", her siblings Jean (Don) Moyer, Teri (Merrill) Viletta, Richard (Peggy) Booth and Joann (Glen) Barnes.
Doris L. Reida was born March 24, 1930 in Tama, Iowa, the daughter of Lyle and Mabel Coyle Booth. She graduated from Tama High School in 1949 and was united in marriage to Wesley Reida on February 3, 1951 in Tama, Iowa. Doris was an inspector at Amana for 41 years and cherished her work family. She loved to laugh and go shopping and everyone loved her sense of humor. She especially loved her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cat Prince. Doris will be greatly missed by many.
Online Condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019