1/1
Doris Rosenberger
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Rosenberger

Minburn - Doris Rosenberger, age 84 of Minburn, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home near Minburn, IA. A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at a later date. Memorials will be given to Trinity Lutheran Church and the Stroke Club in Des Moines and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Doris Lucille Rosenberger was born on December 27, 1935 in Chariton, IA to Andy J. and Peco Sarah (Gartin) Morrett. She graduated from the Chariton High School and attended Drake University. She was united in marriage to David Compton Rosenberger in Indianola, IA on June 17, 1962. She was part owner of Rose Way Trucking Company, sole proprietor of American Federal Transport, Vice President of Double D Land and Cattle Company, and was Vice President of Motors Kars II.

She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Perry. Doris enjoyed collecting antiques, going to auctions, gardening, bird watching and loved spending time with her family and friends.

In death she rejoins her parents, Andy and Peco Morrett and a brother, George Morrett.

Left to cherish Doris's memory are her husband David, children, Mary (Christian Renner) Morretti, Kurt (Melanie) Rosenberger, Nancy (Brad) Lamb, Lance (Summer) Rosenberger, grandchildren, Zane Enterline, Vaughn Enterline, Karson Rosenberger, Kendall Rosenberger, Kailey Rosenberger, Kara Rosenberger, Jake Lamb, Justin Lamb, Bradley Lamb and Zach Lamb, great grandchildren, Joceyln Frakes, Odin Enterline and Bertie Enterline and her sister Ruth Anderson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carris Family Funeral Home
1721 Park St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-8100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carris Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved