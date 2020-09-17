Doris Rosenberger
Minburn - Doris Rosenberger, age 84 of Minburn, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home near Minburn, IA.
Doris Lucille Rosenberger was born on December 27, 1935 in Chariton, IA to Andy J. and Peco Sarah (Gartin) Morrett. She graduated from the Chariton High School and attended Drake University. She was united in marriage to David Compton Rosenberger in Indianola, IA on June 17, 1962. She was part owner of Rose Way Trucking Company, sole proprietor of American Federal Transport, Vice President of Double D Land and Cattle Company, and was Vice President of Motors Kars II.
She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Perry. Doris enjoyed collecting antiques, going to auctions, gardening, bird watching and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In death she rejoins her parents, Andy and Peco Morrett and a brother, George Morrett.
Left to cherish Doris's memory are her husband David, children, Mary (Christian Renner) Morretti, Kurt (Melanie) Rosenberger, Nancy (Brad) Lamb, Lance (Summer) Rosenberger, grandchildren, Zane Enterline, Vaughn Enterline, Karson Rosenberger, Kendall Rosenberger, Kailey Rosenberger, Kara Rosenberger, Jake Lamb, Justin Lamb, Bradley Lamb and Zach Lamb, great grandchildren, Joceyln Frakes, Odin Enterline and Bertie Enterline and her sister Ruth Anderson.