Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Bridges of Iowa
1211 Vine St.
West Des Mones, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Smith


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Smith Obituary
Doris Smith

Osceola - Doris Belle Smith was born May 18, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospice at 95 years of age.

Doris was a resident of Des Moines, Iowa all her life until 4 years ago when she moved to Osceola, Iowa. She was employed with the State Of Iowa for 20 years retiring in 1983.

Doris leaves to cherish her memories, son, Clarence Smith of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Susan (Gerald)Wright of Osceola, IA, Donna Erickson of Osceola, IA; son William Smith of Des Moines, IA, 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bridges of Iowa, 1211 Vine St., West Des Mones, Iowa 50265.

Cremation was entrusted to Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Iowa and her cremains will be buried at Avon Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now