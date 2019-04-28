|
Doris Smith
Osceola - Doris Belle Smith was born May 18, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospice at 95 years of age.
Doris was a resident of Des Moines, Iowa all her life until 4 years ago when she moved to Osceola, Iowa. She was employed with the State Of Iowa for 20 years retiring in 1983.
Doris leaves to cherish her memories, son, Clarence Smith of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Susan (Gerald)Wright of Osceola, IA, Donna Erickson of Osceola, IA; son William Smith of Des Moines, IA, 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bridges of Iowa, 1211 Vine St., West Des Mones, Iowa 50265.
Cremation was entrusted to Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Iowa and her cremains will be buried at Avon Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019