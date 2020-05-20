|
Dorothy A. Huntbach
Des Moines - Dorothy Ann Huntbach, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Des Moines on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Westover Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines.
Dorothy was born in Des Moines on November 13, 1925, daughter of Paul and Amy (Hans) Clarke. She received her education in the Des Moines schools. She then married Charles Huntbach and had 3 children. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family.
Dorothy enjoyed her work as a lunch lady at Byron Rice Elementary for over 25 years. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She belonged to the T.T.T. women's organization.
Dorothy was happy living in Beaverdale. Her favorite view was from her kitchen window overlooking the playground at Ashby Park. She saw her children and grandchildren grow up at "Camp Ashby" and continued to watch over the park for the rest of her life.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles; her parents; brother Fred Clarke; sister Helen Eaton; and daughter-in-law Ruth Gibson Huntbach.
She is survived by her three children; Charles Huntbach of St. Louis; Denise (Charles) Townsend of Windsor Heights; and Randy Huntbach of Des Moines; and two granddaughters, Courtney Townsend (Alex Brase) and Amy Huntbach.
Memorials directed to the family will be used for her beloved Ashby Park.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020