Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Holmgren) Alexander


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Holmgren) Alexander Obituary
Dorothy (Holmgren) Alexander

Ankeny - Dorothy Alexander passed away April 1, 2020.

A private family service will be held April 7, 2020.

Dorothy was born September 6, 1929. She graduated from Ankeny High School in 1946.

In September of 1947, she married Frank Lint of Ankeny. Together they had four children; Diane, Dennis, Tory, and Jayme.

Survivors include her children, Diane Wissink (Jay) from Minneapolis; Dennis Lint (Mary Beth) from Lee's Summit, MO; Tory Lint of Ankeny; Jayme Lint from Wichita, KS; 9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; her husband Stan Alexander, and his daughters Cindy Robinson and Chris Johnson, and his 4 grandchildren, all from the Des Moines area.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -