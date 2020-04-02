|
|
Dorothy (Holmgren) Alexander
Ankeny - Dorothy Alexander passed away April 1, 2020.
A private family service will be held April 7, 2020.
Dorothy was born September 6, 1929. She graduated from Ankeny High School in 1946.
In September of 1947, she married Frank Lint of Ankeny. Together they had four children; Diane, Dennis, Tory, and Jayme.
Survivors include her children, Diane Wissink (Jay) from Minneapolis; Dennis Lint (Mary Beth) from Lee's Summit, MO; Tory Lint of Ankeny; Jayme Lint from Wichita, KS; 9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; her husband Stan Alexander, and his daughters Cindy Robinson and Chris Johnson, and his 4 grandchildren, all from the Des Moines area.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020