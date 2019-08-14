|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Ann Taylor
West Des Moines - Dorothy "Dot" Ann (Hoisington) Taylor, age 73, died surrounded by loving family after a long illness on August 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home in Clive with visitation preceding at 1:00 p.m.
Dot was born September 27, 1945 in Springfield, Vermont the youngest of 4 and only daughter to Robert and Regina Hoisington. She moved to Anaheim, California with her parents when she was a teenager. In 1961, she met a young Marine, John Taylor and they were married on March 17, 1962. They had three children Terie, Michele, and John. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Regina Hoisington; brothers, Robert and Howard. She is survived by her daughters Terie (John) Wolf of Indianola, and Michele of Urbandale, son, John (Rebecca) of Urbandale; brother, Don (Jane) Hoisington of Lynchburg, VA; sister-in-law, Artie Hoisington of Placencia, CA; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to Mercy Hospital cardiac care staff and Kavanagh House.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to United Way of Central Iowa at 1111 9th Street, Suite 100, Des Moines, Iowa 50314.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019