Dorothy Ann (Kline) Walters
Clive - Dorothy Ann (Kline) Walters, age 90, died February 22, 2019. A private memorial service for family was held and her remains will be interred at Westlawn Cemetery in Glidden, Iowa.
Dorothy was born April 1, 1928, to William and Lourene (Kerwood) Kline of Glidden, Iowa. She was raised on the Carroll County farm that was the home place of the Kline family. Dorothy graduated from Glidden High School and was a student at Drake University for two years, planning to go into nursing. While at Drake, she met her future husband, Richard P. Walters. After their marriage, the couple lived in Lexington, Kentucky, where Richard was a student at Lexington Theological Seminary. Dorothy completed her college education at Transylvania University, and graduated with honors, majoring in sociology and religion.
The couple returned to Iowa to serve churches at West Liberty and Hampton, Iowa. Both of their children were born in those years, and Dorothy was a stay-at-home mother and a close partner in her husband's ministry. A long pastorate followed in Marshalltown, Iowa, during which time Dorothy worked as a teacher's aide. In 1977, she renewed her earlier medical studies, graduating from a medial assistant's program, and worked for seven years in a doctor's office in Roseville, Minnesota.
In 1985, she and Richard moved back to Johnston, Iowa, where they had seven interim ministries in Christian Churches in the area. In 1992, they became members of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Des Moines, where they had first met as Drake students. In 2002, they became founding members of the Reserve on Walnut Creek, where they lived for 15 years in retirement. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, and the couple eventually visited all fifty states. In retirement, they drove the Alcan Highway to Alaska, and participated in 15 Elderhostels in both the United States and abroad. For the last few years of her life, Dorothy has had the loving assistance of caregivers from Senior Helpers and the caring staff of Silvercrest at Woodlands Creek.
Dorothy was preceded in death by Richard, her husband of 69 years, and her sister Margaret Helen Allen of Worland, Wyoming. Surviving family include children Rebecca (Becky) W. Daigle of Westmont, IL, and David A. Walters of Rochester, MN, and grandchildren Laura C. Walters of Fort Dodge, IA, Alison M. Daigle (Matthew Erickson) of Chicago, IL, and Scott C. Daigle (Lea Potter) of Charlotte, NC. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Christian Church Foundation, PO Box 1986, Indianapolis, IN, 46206, for the Richard and Dorothy Walters Permanent Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 3, 2019