Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Westover Baptist Church
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Lawn Cemetery
Fairfield, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Boyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Anna Marie Boyce


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Anna Marie Boyce Obituary
Dorothy Anna Marie Boyce

Urbandale - Dorothy Anna Marie Boyce, 95, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Des Moines. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Westover Baptist Church in Des Moines. Following a luncheon at the church, graveside services will be held 2:30pm Friday at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, IA.

Dorothy is survived by son, Stephen (Janice) Boyce of Topeka, KS, sister, EthelMae Champ of Jefferson City, MO, and brother, David L. Gustason of Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Walford, Quentin, and James Gustason.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to the Westover Baptist Church youth camping program. Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now