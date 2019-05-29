|
|
Dorothy Anna Marie Boyce
Urbandale - Dorothy Anna Marie Boyce, 95, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Des Moines. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Westover Baptist Church in Des Moines. Following a luncheon at the church, graveside services will be held 2:30pm Friday at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, IA.
Dorothy is survived by son, Stephen (Janice) Boyce of Topeka, KS, sister, EthelMae Champ of Jefferson City, MO, and brother, David L. Gustason of Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Walford, Quentin, and James Gustason.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to the Westover Baptist Church youth camping program. Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019