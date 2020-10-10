Dorothy B. Vander Linden
Pella - Dorothy Beatrice (Van Gilst) Vander Linden was born on August 5, 1926 near Pella, IA to Dora (Van Ommen) and Hubert Van Gilst. She passed away peacefully at the Comfort House in Pella on October 10, 2020. She attended Pleasant Grove and Pleasant View country schools. After graduating from the 8th grade she stayed at home to care for her ailing mother.
She managed a busy farm household near Pella and Des Moines for many years, and after leaving the farm, she received her GED and began work in the Property Tax division of the Iowa Department of Revenue in Des Moines. In Des Moines she formed many friendships and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. She volunteered for many causes including the Blood Drive, Cancer Society
, Human Service Center and tutored a young girl.
She retired in 1991 and in 2005 moved from Des Moines to Pella to be closer to her sisters and other long-time friends. She enjoyed travelling and took many tours with friends to places in the United States and in Europe. She also enjoyed playing bridge and was active in several bridge groups until a few years ago. But she especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grand children.
She was a long-time charter member of Peace Lutheran Church in Pella where she had many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Wilma Kaldenberg and Tana Van Roekel. Survivors include her sister, Bernice Dodge; daughter Phyllis Cochran (Dan) of Bluffton, SC, her sons Chuck Vander Linden (Pat) of Groton, MA and Darl Vander Linden (Shirley) of Spokane, WA; four grandchildren, Rachel, Ted (Carolyn), Abby (Sam), and Mitchell; and 4 great grandchildren, Aiden, Hannah, Camila and Rose.
A service will be held for immediate family only and will be live-streamed from the Peace Lutheran Church. (Website: Facebook@PeaceLutheranPella or website: PeaceLutheranPell.org
). A celebration of life will be planned for next summer when we can all get together in person.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Comfort House for their loving care during a difficult time. Donations can be made to the Comfort House of Pella and Peace Lutheran Church in Pella.