Dorothy "Jan" Dudley
Indianola - Dorothy "Jan" Dudley, 94, of Indianola, passed away peacefully in her home on September 30, 2020. A private memorial graveside will be held at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Indianola at a later a date.
Jan was born March 10, 1926. She was the daughter of Thomas and Florence Bowman. Jan graduated from Nevada High School and continued her education at Simpson College in Indianola on a music scholarship. While attending Simpson, she met her husband Paul Dudley with whom she would stay married for 67 years. Jan was a creative and crafty woman. One of her greatest joys was being around her family.
Jan is survived by her daughters; Dennise Hunter of West Des Moines, and Paul (John) Parker of Indianola, 8 grandchildren and their spouses, 19 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her son-in-law Pat Hunter, and her siblings.
Jan's family would like to thank Vintage Hills and Suncrest Hospice for their wonderful care.
