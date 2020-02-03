|
|
Dorothy "Dotty" Elise (Nesler) MacDonald
Montezuma - Dorothy "Dotty" Elise (Nesler) MacDonald, 85, died January 20, 2020 at Montezuma Specialty Care in Montezuma, Iowa. Dotty was born April 18, 1934 in Christiansted St. Croix, Virgin Islands to William A. and Hannah E. (Auger) Nesler.
On August 28, 1964, Dotty was united in marriage to Delbert E. MacDonald at the Highland Park Christian Church. They were married for 48 years; making their home in the Highland Park area. Dotty enjoyed doll collecting, and being a housewife.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Dotty was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Gordon, and her sister Evelyn.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020