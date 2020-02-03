Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Dorothy Elise "Dotty" (Nesler) MacDonald


1934 - 2020
Dorothy Elise "Dotty" (Nesler) MacDonald Obituary
Dorothy "Dotty" Elise (Nesler) MacDonald

Montezuma - Dorothy "Dotty" Elise (Nesler) MacDonald, 85, died January 20, 2020 at Montezuma Specialty Care in Montezuma, Iowa. Dotty was born April 18, 1934 in Christiansted St. Croix, Virgin Islands to William A. and Hannah E. (Auger) Nesler.

On August 28, 1964, Dotty was united in marriage to Delbert E. MacDonald at the Highland Park Christian Church. They were married for 48 years; making their home in the Highland Park area. Dotty enjoyed doll collecting, and being a housewife.

She is survived by nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Dotty was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Gordon, and her sister Evelyn.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020
