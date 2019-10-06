Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Dorothy Frilot


1929 - 2019
Dorothy Frilot

Des Moines - Dorothy Ann Collier Frilot, 90 of Des Moines, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2019.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Glendale Cemetery.

Dorothy lived in Richmond, California for over 50 years before returning to Des Moines 5 years ago. She served in the Navy and worked for the Federal Government for 40 years until she retired. In her free time she loved going to the firing range to shoot her riffle and enjoyed hunting and fishing. She also had a passion for animals. When she wasn't outdoors, Dorothy was known for being a fashionista and fancied any occasion to get all dressed up. When she had a moment to relax she appreciated sitting down with a good book. Dorothy never met a stranger, she was always excited for the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends.

Dorothy is survived by her brother; William Collier, sister; Mary (Donald) Graves, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Clyde and Dorothy Collier, husband; Roland Frilot, sister; Lillian Heflin, brothers; Richard Collier, Irwin Collier, and Kenneth Collier.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019
