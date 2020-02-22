Resources
Dorothy Funk

Dorothy Funk Obituary
Dorothy Funk

West Des Moines - Dorothy Funk, 95, of West Des Moines passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

Private burial will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton, Iowa. A memorial service for friends and family will be held in March at Commerce Community Church (4007 High Street, West Des Moines, Iowa 50265) (Date and time pending). To read Dorothy's full life story or to send a condolence, please visit www.optfuneral.com or facebook.com/optfuneral. Ouellette - Pierschbacher - Thomas Funeral and Cremation Care of Ankeny is caring for Dorothy and her family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
