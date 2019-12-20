|
Dorothy Hilda Joseph, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born July 14, 1932 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Wilfred and Viola Williams. She was full-blood Creole and was very proud of her heritage. She grew up in New Orleans, moving to Des Moines in the mid-1960s. Dorothy was an excellent cook. She could cook anything, but her specialty was Creole dishes. She was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Lionel Foster Jr., Leon (Peggy) Foster, Sharon Foster, and Carla Foster; 13 grandchildren, three of whom she raised - Dannielle Williams, Anthony Carter, and Michael Daniel; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her foster-brother, Eddie Ellis of New Orleans, LA; special friend, Freeman Lewis; and a host of other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lionel Foster Sr.; second husband, Victor Joseph; and her children, Merlin Williams, Charleen Foster, and Graylin Williams.
Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 600 6th Avenue, Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Dorothy.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019