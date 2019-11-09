|
Dorothy H. Vogel
Des Moines - Dorothy Helen Vogel died peacefully in her sleep November 8, 2019 at Scottish Rite Park retirement community in Des Moines, Iowa, where she had been a resident for many years. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 16th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow 1:00 pm Saturday at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield.
Dorothy was born May 26, 1926 in Des Moines, the daughter of Rev. George and Clara (Kohn) Vogel. She was baptized June 11, 1926 by her father, who was pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, Des Moines. She was confirmed in 1940, and given the verse: One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to inquire in his temple. Ps 27:4.
In August 1941 Dorothy moved with her family to Greenfield, Iowa, where she graduated Greenfield High School.
Dorothy moved back to Des Moines in the 1950's, where she was employed in Northwestern Bell's public relations department. She retired in 1981 after 25 years with the company.
Her hobbies included reading, knitting and traveling. Her travels included multiple trips to Europe and a trip to Australia.
In retirement Dorothy was an avid volunteer in her church and at Scottish Rite Park, and in other organizations to include Iowa Radio Reading Information Service for the Blind.
Dorothy was a lifelong Lutheran and during her time in Des Moines was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Des Moines, and a current member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Urbandale.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Cordelia, Helen and Irma. She is survived by a sister, Eloise Petersen of Ankeny, IA, 16 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. She was a loving and caring aunt who loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary 6600 North Clinton Street Ft. Wayne, IN 46825. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019