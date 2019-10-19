|
|
Dorothy Innis
Des Moines - Dorothy Irene (Lint) Innis, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice.
Dorothy was born June 6, 1935 in Van Meter, Iowa to Arthur and Jessie (Grimm) Lint. She was raised in Des Moines from the age of 5 and graduated from North High School. She went on to attend Drake University where she was the sweetheart of Alpha Kappa Sorority. She furthered her education in pursuit of fulfilling her passion for nursing, a career she enjoyed for 42 years. After falling in love and marrying her husband, Lt. Col. John J. Innis, she retired and moved to Arizona. After her husband's death, she returned to Des Moines to be closer to her loving friends and family. As a beautiful brunette in her prime, Dorothy enjoyed competing in beauty competitions, and was even crowned Miss Fire Fighter of the Year three consecutive years as a "red head". She will be lovingly remembered for her outspokenness, ability to make people laugh, and always looking her best.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Kim Smith, Wendy (Scott) Veach, and William Bubany; grandchildren, Jason Smith, Nathaniel Glenn, Jennifer Jean, and Jamie Grant; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Waltz, Max Waltz, and Tyler Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and her son-in-law, Rob Smith.
Service times are currently pending. Please check www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for further details. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Central Iowa in loving memory of Dorothy.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019