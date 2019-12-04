|
|
Dorothy Irene Blackford (Hall) Haines
Des Moines -
Dorothy Irene Blackford (Hall) Haines 89 passed away in Des Moines on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Dunn's Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:30 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Dorothy was born in Des Moines on August 10, 1930, to John and Dorothy Blackford. She was a Lifetime resident and a Homemaker.
Dorothy is survived by two sisters Jean (Glen) Baker, and Sharon (Chuck) Myers a brother Paul Blackford, several nieces, and nephews, she is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, sister Colleen Frye, Brothers Richard & John Blackford.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019