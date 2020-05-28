Dorothy Irene Iseminger
Des Moines -
Dorothy Iseminger, age 93 passed away from complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 26th at Senior Suites of Urbandale where she has resided for the last five years. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Dorothy Freese was born on February 24, 1927 in Guthrie Center, Iowa to Herman and Mary (Wells) Freese. She met Vernon Iseminger and at the age of 18 they were married on August 22nd, 1945. He was in the United States Navy and stationed at Vero Beach, Florida. After being discharged from the Navy they made their home in Panora, Iowa. Dorothy had several part time jobs. She worked as a switchboard operator for Sears retiring after 25 years. She sold Avon for thirty years earning many President's Club awards. After her husband passed away Dorothy moved to Johnston, Iowa to live closer to her daughter. Dorothy was known for her love of dogs. She enjoyed walking her Yorkshire terrier Wilson. Dorothy attended Creekside Church where she enjoyed being involved in the Women's Missionary Outreach Program. She also enjoyed her social group called the Shens. Dorothy loved to listen to Christian music especially the Gaithers. She supported several missionaries along with Billy Graham, the Food Bank of Iowa and the Animal Rescue League. Dorothy's faith was very important to her and she always prayed for her family. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who set an example for us of the virtuous woman in Proverb's 31. "Her children arise up and call her blessed. She has noted in her Bible, "The Bible is light for our daily direction and for our eternal destiny." Our mother and grandmother is now with her Savior Jesus Christ.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Larry Iseminger( Patty) of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter Patricia (Iseminger) Jones (Merle) Johnston, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, sister Josephine Parsons, and brother Donald Freese. She also leaves behind seventeen grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Creekside Church (WMO).
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care provided by Senior Suites of Urbandale. www.ilescares.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.