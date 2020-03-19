|
|
Dorothy J. Fritz
Des Moines - Dorothy Jane Fritz, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Edencrest in Des Moines, IA.
At this time public gatherings have been limited to 10 people or less. Dorothy's services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Iles Westover Funeral Home with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Please visit Dorothy's obituary on our website www.ilescares.com for a live stream starting at 10:45 a.m. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies with Dorothy's family using online condolences, available on our website.
Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Steven (Cindy) Eshelman of Des Moines, IA, Craig (Phyllis) Eshelman of Bridgewater, IA, and Jerry (Vicki) Eshelman of Greenfield, IA, two daughters, Cindy(John) Schildberg of Greenfield, IA and Debby Manning of Leawood, KS, two sisters, Nita Kester of Greenfield, IA, and Marilyn Hoepner off Houston, TX, brother, Sam Thompson of Cooksville, TN,14 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020